Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Taking A Break From IVF Journey

"It's to reset your body," she explained per E! News. "You do all of that—and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."

The Barkers' blended family now includes Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick, and Travis' kids Landon Barker and Alabama Barker. "We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that I love to have one-on-one time with my kids," she said of her life as a mother. "I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us."

Kourtney also opened up about whether or not their wedding will be featured on season two of The Kardashians which premieres on Hulu on September 22nd. "We don't know yet," she replied. "I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don't know if we're going to keep it for home video or share it with the world."