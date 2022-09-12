Minnesota City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest

If you are in the process of planning your next weekend getaway, look no further than these unexpectedly exciting Midwestern destinations. These locations might not be the first places that you think of when vacation comes to mind, but they are perfect for short trips with loved ones. This specific Minnesota city offers the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. With so many exciting adventures to partake in, you might be questioning why you didn't venture to this city sooner.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the greatest city for a weekend getaway in Minnesota is Minneapolis.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best place for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"Yes, it’s the farthest north we’ll send you, but oh, is it worth it—if anything, just to try the signature Jucy Lucy burger. Besides its vibrant arts scene, the City of Lakes’s community of chefs tempt both the James Beard crowd and locals alike, making for a gastronomically delightful getaway. Walk off your food baby with a visit to the enchanting, 53-foot-high Minnehaha Falls—arguably the state’s most photographed spot—and the surrounding park, or visit the thriving Northeast Minneapolis Arts District, where hundreds of artists and galleries open their studios to visitors. When you’re ready to hit the town, check out First Avenue for up-and-coming music acts, or get your culture fix at the Guthrie Theater."