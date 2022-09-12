R. Kelly Juror Replaced After Suffering Panic Attack In Court

A juror seated at R. Kelly's trial in Chicago was excused and replaced after suffering a panic attack in court, per TMZ.

The incident occurred on Monday (Sept. 12) during a break in proceedings. The juror, a woman, reportedly started having a panic attack after the prosecution gave their closing argument. According to the outlet, the juror was excused after the judge was told that she "couldn't last another minute." Now, the juror is being replaced by someone else who has not yet seen the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. The prosecution labeled Kelly "a sexual predator who used his celebrity to abuse minors" earlier in the day and the defense teams are now giving their closing arguments.

Kelly was previously sentenced to thirty years in prison after his trial in New York back in June. During a trial in Chicago last month, an alleged victim by the pseudonym "Jane" took the stand to reveal that the singer had sex with her multiple times before her 18th birthday. Jane, now 37 years old, described Kelly filming her giving him oral sex when she was 14 and shared a video of him giving her money before they had sex in his jacuzzi room. She began crying after being asked why he gave her money and said, “Because if anybody saw the tape or if it was released for some reason, he would say I was a prostitute.”