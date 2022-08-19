R. Kelly's Alleged Victim Testifies They Had Sex When She Was 15

“Because if anybody saw the tape or if it was released for some reason, he would say I was a prostitute,” she said according to the New York Post.

Jane also testified she was too afraid to decline his advances because she considered him a figure of authority. Jane said she's known Kelly since she asked him to be her godfather in the late '90s when she was 13. According to her, their relationship began to become sexual a year later. The woman said they had sex at his home, recording studio, tour bus and hotel rooms. Since she didn't know how to say "no" to Kelly, she eventually considered their sexual relationship to be a normal thing.



In addition to their solo experiences, Jane testified that she and Kelly would have sex with other teenaged victims, and allegedly recorded their sessions. The damning testimony became the stand-out moment on the fourth day into Kelly's federal trial. Jane and her parents had been denying her relationship with the singer for years and wasn't called to testify during his 2008 trial. At the time, prosecutors believed Jane was the girl in the video that was the center of his previous child pornography case.



Kelly is currently facing a 13-count federal indictment which includes numerous charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice. He was already sentenced to 30 years in prison for his previous trial in New York last month. If convicted, he'll have more years added to his lengthy sentence.

