Ray J Threatens To Sue Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2022
Ray J didn't hold back on his ex Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner as the multihyphenate artist told his truth about he and Kim's infamous sex tape.
On Monday, September 12, The Breakfast Club gave a run-down of Ray J's 44-minute Instagram Live, in which he threatened to sue Kim and her momager for lying about their involvement in the release of the sex tape. In the video, the singer-actor revealed the contract with Vivid for the original film, accused Kim of signing the paperwork for him, and even claimed there are two other tapes in addition to the one that launched Kim into the spotlight over a decade ago.
"YOU F**KED with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian," Ray J wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "I DONT GIVE A F**K HOW OLD THIS S**T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL— F**K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY— YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F**K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!
The angry live session on Instagram happened after the monarch of the Kardashian clan appeared to take a lie detector test on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, During the segment, Corden asked if she facilitated the release of Kim and Ray J's sextape. The polygraph examiner said she was telling the truth, but Ray J doesn't believe a word of it.
“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J said about the polygraph examiner. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite."
Listen to Ray J's side of the story at the 41:52 mark above.