Ray J Threatens To Sue Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

"YOU F**KED with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian," Ray J wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "I DONT GIVE A F**K HOW OLD THIS S**T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL— F**K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY— YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F**K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!

The angry live session on Instagram happened after the monarch of the Kardashian clan appeared to take a lie detector test on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, During the segment, Corden asked if she facilitated the release of Kim and Ray J's sextape. The polygraph examiner said she was telling the truth, but Ray J doesn't believe a word of it.



“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J said about the polygraph examiner. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite."



Listen to Ray J's side of the story at the 41:52 mark above.