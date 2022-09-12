This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop

By Zuri Anderson

September 12, 2022

Meatball Sandwich on Hoagie Roll
Photo: Getty Images

Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball.

Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these sandwiches, and we're not talking about Subway or Jimmy John's. With that said, where can you find the best sub sandwich shop in Florida?

LoveFood has the answer for that. Writers found every state's top place to grab a sub sandwich. For the Sunshine State, that place is...

Mickey's Subs!

Here's why writers selected this local sandwich shop:

"Mickey’s doesn’t just serve the best subs in Florida. According to pretty much anyone who’s ever bitten into one of their torpedo-style sandwiches, these are the best subs anywhere. Ever. People rave about the Italian sub and the roast beef with horseradish, with all the ingredients high-quality and fresh. They also love the friendly, fun atmosphere, bright green decor and bold mural."

You can find Mickey's at 4411 North Armenia Ave. in Tampa. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out LoveFood's full list of amazing sub sandwich shops.

