This Is The Best Milkshake In South Carolina

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there are still times you may need to cool down in the warm temperatures outside or you simply want a sweet pick-me-up to brighten up your day. What better treat is there to enjoy than a milkshake?

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best milkshake in each state, from shakes exploding with chocolate to monster shakes topped with all kinds of candy and whipped cream. According to the site: "Whether you want to escape high temperatures and chill out or you want to share a romantic dessert with a loved one, these milkshake establishments deserve a place on your bucket list."

According to the list, the White Russian Shake at Sesame Burgers & Beer in North Charleston is the best milkshake in all of South Carolina. The restaurant may have plenty of delicious traditional shake boozy options, like the Girl Scout Cookie or the Cookies and Cream Shake, but Eat This claims the twist on the classic cocktail, made with ice cream, vodka, Kahlua and milk, is the Number 1.

Sesame Burgers & Beer is located at 4726 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best milkshake in the state:

"Who doesn't love a good milkshake to go along with their burger? This burger joint knows how to serve up some ultimate shakes with a boozy touch. To see where this selection of adult milkshakes shine, you have to check out the White Russian shake, which you will be tempted to copy at home after one sip. These offerings square up as full desserts, so make sure to leave room to enjoy one after dinner."

Check out the full report on Eat This, Not That! to see the best milkshake in each state.