This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop

Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball.

Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these sandwiches, and we're not talking about Subway or Jimmy John's. With that said, where can you find the best sub sandwich shop in Washington state?

LoveFood has the answer for that. Writers found every state's top place to grab a sub sandwich. For the Evergreen State, that place is...

Tubs Gourmet Subs!

Here's why writers selected this local sandwich shop:

"Going strong since 1983 and now with two stores, in Seattle and nearby Lynnwood, Tubs Gourmet Subs specializes in toasted sub sandwiches made with quality ingredients, from the bread to fillings like spicy tuna or avocado BLT. It caters well for vegetarians too, offering a house-made black bean patty as a substitute for any meat on any sandwich. The Firecracker – chicken, bacon, cheese and peppery seasoning – is particularly good."