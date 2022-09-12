This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Virginia
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2022
A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Heritage Bake Shoppe as the top choice for Virginia.
"The colossal cinnamon rolls are "next level" according to a fan on Yelp," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "Many of the treats at Heritage Bake Shoppe are made with family recipes. In addition to soft and fluffy cinnamon rolls, the bake shop sells fried pies, whoopie pies, fruit-filled Danishes, and more."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state:
- Alabama- Cinnaholic
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Red Rock Cafe
- Arkansas- Will's Cinnamon Shop
- California- Johnny Doughnuts
- Colorado- Johnson's Corner
- Connecticut- State Street Cafe
- Delaware- Cinnamon Bun Exchange
- Florida- Knaus Berry Farm
- Georgia- Henri's Bakery & Deli
- Hawaii- Cinnamon Roll Place
- Idaho- Mrs. Powell's Bakery
- Illinois- Kanela Breakfast Club
- Indiana- Bittersweet
- Iowa- Cornbred Barbecue
- Kansas- Park Street Pastry
- Kentucky- The Futile Bakery
- Louisiana- Counterspace
- Maine- The Cupboard Café
- Maryland- Spoons
- Massachusetts- Flour Bakery and Café
- Michigan- Zingerman's Bakehouse
- Minnesota- Isles Bun & Coffee
- Mississippi- Bottletree Bakery
- Missouri- M&M Bakery and Deli
- Montana- Wildflour Bakery
- Nebraska- Leadbelly
- Nevada- Homies Cinnamon Rolls and Cafe
- New Hampshire- Bearded Baking Co.
- New Jersey- Barry's Buns
- New Mexico- Salty Little Sweet Shop
- New York- Mardee's
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Little Cottage Cafe
- Ohio- Fox in the Snow Cafe
- Oklahoma- Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
- Oregon- Heaven on Earth Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Mr. Sticky's Bun
- Rhode Island- Butterbang
- South Carolina- The Devine Cinnamon Roll
- South Dakota- Baker's Bakery and Cafe
- Tennessee- N/A
- Texas- Snow City Cafe
- Utah- Hearth and Hill
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Heritage Bake Shoppe
- Washington- Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co.
- West Virginia- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
- Wisconsin- Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
- Wyoming- The Bunnery Bakery and Restaurant