This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Virginia

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Heritage Bake Shoppe as the top choice for Virginia.

"The colossal cinnamon rolls are "next level" according to a fan on Yelp," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "Many of the treats at Heritage Bake Shoppe are made with family recipes. In addition to soft and fluffy cinnamon rolls, the bake shop sells fried pies, whoopie pies, fruit-filled Danishes, and more."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state: