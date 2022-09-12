This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Virginia

By Jason Hall

September 12, 2022

Breakfast
Photo: Getty Images

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Heritage Bake Shoppe as the top choice for Virginia.

"The colossal cinnamon rolls are "next level" according to a fan on Yelp," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "Many of the treats at Heritage Bake Shoppe are made with family recipes. In addition to soft and fluffy cinnamon rolls, the bake shop sells fried pies, whoopie pies, fruit-filled Danishes, and more."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state:

  1. Alabama- Cinnaholic
  2. Alaska- Snow City Cafe
  3. Arizona- Red Rock Cafe
  4. Arkansas- Will's Cinnamon Shop
  5. California- Johnny Doughnuts
  6. Colorado- Johnson's Corner
  7. Connecticut- State Street Cafe
  8. Delaware- Cinnamon Bun Exchange
  9. Florida- Knaus Berry Farm
  10. Georgia- Henri's Bakery & Deli
  11. Hawaii- Cinnamon Roll Place
  12. Idaho- Mrs. Powell's Bakery
  13. Illinois- Kanela Breakfast Club
  14. Indiana- Bittersweet
  15. Iowa- Cornbred Barbecue
  16. Kansas- Park Street Pastry
  17. Kentucky- The Futile Bakery
  18. Louisiana- Counterspace
  19. Maine- The Cupboard Café
  20. Maryland- Spoons
  21. Massachusetts- Flour Bakery and Café
  22. Michigan- Zingerman's Bakehouse
  23. Minnesota- Isles Bun & Coffee
  24. Mississippi- Bottletree Bakery
  25. Missouri- M&M Bakery and Deli
  26. Montana- Wildflour Bakery
  27. Nebraska- Leadbelly
  28. Nevada- Homies Cinnamon Rolls and Cafe
  29. New Hampshire- Bearded Baking Co.
  30. New Jersey- Barry's Buns
  31. New Mexico- Salty Little Sweet Shop
  32. New York- Mardee's
  33. North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
  34. North Dakota- Little Cottage Cafe
  35. Ohio- Fox in the Snow Cafe
  36. Oklahoma- Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
  37. Oregon- Heaven on Earth Bakery
  38. Pennsylvania- Mr. Sticky's Bun
  39. Rhode Island- Butterbang
  40. South Carolina- The Devine Cinnamon Roll
  41. South Dakota- Baker's Bakery and Cafe
  42. Tennessee- N/A
  43. Texas- Snow City Cafe
  44. Utah- Hearth and Hill
  45. Vermont- Sticky Fingers
  46. Virginia- Heritage Bake Shoppe
  47. Washington- Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co.
  48. West Virginia- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
  49. Wisconsin- Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
  50. Wyoming- The Bunnery Bakery and Restaurant
