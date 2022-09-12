Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest

If you are in the process of planning your next weekend getaway, look no further than these unexpectedly exciting Midwestern destinations. These locations might not be the first places that you think of when vacation comes to mind, but they are perfect for short trips with loved ones. These specific Ohio cities offer the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. With so many exciting adventures to partake in, you might be questioning why you didn't venture to these cities sooner.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the greatest cities for a weekend getaway in Ohio are Toledo and Cincinnati.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best places for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

Toledo:

"Downtown Toledo is in the midst of a renaissance, with Adams Street looking to make itself known as a cultural corridor. House of Dow vintage shop and Handmade Toledo are overflowing with quirky, colorful finds, but the street is also a good spot to spend a night out—particularly since Bourbon Street-style public drinking is allowed. Start off at Carlos’ Poco Loco for Cuban staples like succulent ropa vieja and massive (and clearly not Cuban) margaritas, then meander to nearby watering holes like The Attic on Adams."

Cincinnati:

"Straddling the Ohio River that separates the Buckeye State from Kentucky, this German-settled river city boasts the largest Oktoberfest in the United States, three major sports franchises, and a thriving music scene. In some sense, Cincinnati proves to be a choose-your-own-adventure getaway: Partake in the 13-stop Donut Trail or the winding Kentucky Bourbon Trail, or spend a day stopping by the many breweries."