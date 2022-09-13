2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes

Two Texas residents can now claim millionaire status after claiming their monster lottery prizes.

An Austin resident claimed a winning Casino Millions ticket worth $5 million, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (September 13). The winning ticket was purchased at Star Stop 75 at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in Austin. This marks the last of four top prizes in the Casino Millions scratch-off ticket game.

A Waxahachie resident also claimed a jackpot prize in the Texas Two Step game. The claimant bought the ticket at RaceTrac at 1110 N. Highway 77 in Waxahachie. The Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20). Texas Two Step drawings are held Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, two more residents claimed huge lottery prizes last week. A resident from Fort Worth claimed a $3 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing on August 30 and a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on August 27.

Furthermore, two jackpot-winning tickets for September 5's Two Step drawing were sold this week in San Antonio and Robstown. The prizes were worth $200,000, and the two winners will reportedly share the big prize.