Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas

Bojangles announced it would expand into the Lone Star State last year, but now we have details about where one of the first locations would be.

The first Bojangles location in San Antonio is expected to be at 8610 Potranco Road, according to MySanAntonio, citing the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $1 million, 3,000-square-foot restaurant is expected to be under construction from December 2022 to May 2023. The news of the first San Antonio location comes months after it was revealed the first two locations in Texas would be in Frisco. Community Impact reported the two locations would be at 1631 US 380 and 2821 Eldorado Parkway. The former is set to open later this year while the later is slated for early 2023.

Bojangles first announced the expansion into Texas in June 2021 with locations in Houston and Dallas/Fort-Worth. In January, the popular fried chicken joint announced it would bring over 100 restaurants to Austin, San Antonio, Houston and DFW in the next seven to 10 years. "We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us," Jose Costa, chief growth officer, said in a press release.