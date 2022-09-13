Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body Shaming Her Dancers
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2022
After sharing a controversial body shaming post, Britney Spears is getting some flack from fans and fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. According to PageSix, the singer has unfollowed Britney after she shared a post body shaming her backup dancers.
On Monday, September 12th, Britney shared a photo of a quote that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people," along with her usual long captions. Part of the lengthy caption read, " I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”
She continued, "I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!," referring to her 13-year conservatorship.
The post immediately prompted backlash from fans, which is still up on Britney's account as of Tuesday, September 13th. "Body shaming others is not the move," one user commented with another adding, "You need to delete this." Another fan suggested, “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing."
Aguilera has yet to publicly respond to the post other than hitting the unfollow button on Instagram. Britney's post comes after another recently deleted post where said she'll likely never perform again. She stated, "I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she stated. Britney also said she wasn't happy with the dancers that her time hired for her onstage performances.