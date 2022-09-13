Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body Shaming Her Dancers

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After sharing a controversial body shaming post, Britney Spears is getting some flack from fans and fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. According to PageSix, the singer has unfollowed Britney after she shared a post body shaming her backup dancers.

On Monday, September 12th, Britney shared a photo of a quote that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people," along with her usual long captions. Part of the lengthy caption read, " I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

She continued, "I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!," referring to her 13-year conservatorship.

The post immediately prompted backlash from fans, which is still up on Britney's account as of Tuesday, September 13th. "Body shaming others is not the move," one user commented with another adding, "You need to delete this." Another fan suggested, “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing."

Aguilera has yet to publicly respond to the post other than hitting the unfollow button on Instagram. Britney's post comes after another recently deleted post where said she'll likely never perform again. She stated, "I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she stated. Britney also said she wasn't happy with the dancers that her time hired for her onstage performances.

Britney SpearsChristina Aguilera
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.