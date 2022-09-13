Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body Shaming Her Dancers

After sharing a controversial body shaming post, Britney Spears is getting some flack from fans and fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. According to PageSix, the singer has unfollowed Britney after she shared a post body shaming her backup dancers.

On Monday, September 12th, Britney shared a photo of a quote that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people," along with her usual long captions. Part of the lengthy caption read, " I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

She continued, "I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!," referring to her 13-year conservatorship.