Devoted fans waiting to see Britney Spears perform live again may be out of luck. The pop star revealed she likely won't perform again in a recent Instagram post. On Sunday, September 11th, Spears opened up about her frustrations with the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship as well as rigorous touring conditions.

"I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – "Work Bitch" … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she wrote per Billboard. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit sh-- in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

"I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she stated. Britney also said she wasn't happy with the dancers that her time hired for her onstage performances.