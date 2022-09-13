Fans Think Moneybagg Yo Has A Child On The Way After He Shared This Photo
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2022
Moneybagg Yo might have another child on the way after the rapper posted a photo that reveals a woman's baby bump.
On Monday, September 12, the CMG rapper took to Twitter and rattled the Internet by posting a photo that fans believe is a woman who is pregnant. Moneybagg didn't include any context to the post, just vibes. Fans instantly believed the photo was of Ari Fletcher because of the huge diamond ring the woman is wearing, which resembles a ring Ari wears often. The good vibes didn't last long because the rapper eventually removed the photo, but the screenshots continued to fuel speculation.
The rumors about Moneybagg Yo's forthcoming child come not long after he and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher reportedly broke up. Fans were convinced the couple called it quits after Ari tweeted that she's "happy, paid and single" last month. Towards the end of August, the Lamborghini 'Bagg bought Ari for her birthday was reportedly repossessed, which fueled more speculation about their love life. Since then, Ari denied that her luxury sports car was repo'd but has yet to provide any other evidence of their relationship status. Meanwhile, 'Bagg left Instagram altogether.
Moneybagg Yo already has eight children in total, four sons and four daughters. Ari Fletcher only has one son from a previous relationship. So far, Ari has not addressed the photo Moneybagg posted.