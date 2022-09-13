Fans Think Moneybagg Yo Has A Child On The Way After He Shared This Photo

The rumors about Moneybagg Yo's forthcoming child come not long after he and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher reportedly broke up. Fans were convinced the couple called it quits after Ari tweeted that she's "happy, paid and single" last month. Towards the end of August, the Lamborghini 'Bagg bought Ari for her birthday was reportedly repossessed, which fueled more speculation about their love life. Since then, Ari denied that her luxury sports car was repo'd but has yet to provide any other evidence of their relationship status. Meanwhile, 'Bagg left Instagram altogether.



Moneybagg Yo already has eight children in total, four sons and four daughters. Ari Fletcher only has one son from a previous relationship. So far, Ari has not addressed the photo Moneybagg posted.

