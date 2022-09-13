Hawaiian Cuisine Restaurant Chain Saying Aloha To San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

September 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

San Antonio is getting a new eatery, and it looks absolutely incredible! Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is opening up a new location in the city, KSAT reported.

The Hawaiian cuisine restaurant is opening its doors to the public on Tuesday. It'll be located at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak.

The ribbon-cutting and grand opening took place at 10:30 a.m. and the first 100 visitors got free gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One lucky guest will even get free Hawaiian Bros for a year!

The chain serves island-inspired foods, like chicken and pork plate lunches, macaroni salad, and white rice. The eatery also serves Dole Soft Serve, which is better known as Dole Whip

Cameron McNie, the co-CEO and co-founder, said in a news release:

"Food is a big part of Hawaiian culture, and we’re happy to serve the fresh, craveable flavors of the Hawaiian plate lunch to our guests. It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community."

Check out the restaurant's menu on the Hawaiian Bros Island Grill website.

Aloha Live Oak, TX! We’re officially open at 7929 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 and we can’t wait to meet you! If...

Posted by Hawaiian Bros Island Grill on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
