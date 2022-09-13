Insane Video Shows Dust Devil Swirling Outside Of Texas McDonald's

A dust devil was spotted swirling outside of a Texas fast food restaurant on Monday afternoon. Yahoo! News reported that the dust devil took place in Boerne on September 12th just outside of McDonald's.

A video shared by News 4 San Antonio shows the weather phenomenon spreading dust and debris across the street. The video, shared by San Antonio resident Valerie Cervantes shows the dust devil just outside of the McDonald's across Old Fredericksburg Road. Cervantes told Storyful, "I thought it would dissipate but it just turned into a wider tunnel of debris."

Check out the video of the dust devil below: