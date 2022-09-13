Insane Video Shows Dust Devil Swirling Outside Of Texas McDonald's
By Ginny Reese
September 13, 2022
A dust devil was spotted swirling outside of a Texas fast food restaurant on Monday afternoon. Yahoo! News reported that the dust devil took place in Boerne on September 12th just outside of McDonald's.
A video shared by News 4 San Antonio shows the weather phenomenon spreading dust and debris across the street. The video, shared by San Antonio resident Valerie Cervantes shows the dust devil just outside of the McDonald's across Old Fredericksburg Road. Cervantes told Storyful, "I thought it would dissipate but it just turned into a wider tunnel of debris."
Check out the video of the dust devil below:
San Antonio Dust Devil
WOW! Check out this Dust Devil at Old Fredericksburg Road and Lost Creek Gap Monday just before 5 p.m. (📹 Valerie Cervantes) Snap any cool photos or video? We want to see! https://news4sanantonio.com/chimeinPosted by News 4 San Antonio on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Dust devils are a common wind phenomenon that happen throughout the world, including Texas. The National Weather Service stated on their website, "The dust-filled vortices, created by strong surface heating, are generally smaller and less intense than a tornado." However, they can still cause quite intense damage to some structures