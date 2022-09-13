Meek Mill Addresses Rumors About Dating Moneybagg Yo's Ex Ari Fletcher

Meek Mill, who recently dropped his new single "Early Mornings," is publicly single but recently welcomed his third child into the world with his ex-girlfriend Milan Harris. Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher's relationship status has been the hot topic among her and her alleged ex's fans. After the couple reportedly broke up a couple of weeks ago, Moneybagg posted a photo of a woman's baby bump to Twitter, and then and deleted it shortly afterward. The post had no text or tags so it sent fans into a frenzy over who the woman could be.



Fans began to believe the photo is of Ari because of the massive diamond ring in the photo, which looks similar to Ari's. Despite all the commotion over the past 24 hours, Moneybagg Yo hasn't said anything else about the photo, and Ari has yet to address it either.