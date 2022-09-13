Nashville Teacher Injured While Breaking Up School Fight

Teachers and school staff may normally focus on educating students throughout the day, but occasionally they have to step in for protection, such as a fight breaking out on campus. Usually breaking up a fight means getting those involved in the brawl away from each other before they hurt each other. However, one teacher at a Nashville high school was injured himself and required a trip to the hospital after breaking up a fight between students on campus.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed that a teacher at McGavock High School was injured while breaking up a fight on Monday (September 12), per FOX 17. The educator and baseball coach, identified as health and wellness teacher Kevin Holt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the incident to receive stitches for the injuries he sustained in the brawl but has since been released from the hospital. It is unclear how many students were involved in the fight.

As of Tuesday (September 13) afternoon, no other information has been released, including the extent of Holt's injuries and any disciplinary measures those involved in the fight may face. Fighting on school campus is a violation of the MNPS district policy, a spokesperson confirmed, and can result in disciplinary action.