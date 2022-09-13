Ohio Man Gets Stuck In Grate While Rescuing Cat

The Fayette Township Fire Department came to the rescue of a man who got stuck in a drain while trying to rescue an animal. According to UPI, a cat was hit by a car and found its way into a nearby storm drain. The man saw the incident occur and went into the storm drain to rescue the cat.

Mid-rescue, the man found himself unable to reach the cat and unable to exit the storm drain with his leg caught between the bars of the steel cover. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to help free the victim. The Fayette Township Fire Department took to Facebook to update community members of the incident and to share photos.

"Earlier this evening Rescue 1 and Engine 5 responded for a victim trapped in a storm drain along US 52 at the CR-120 intersection. Crews arriving on scene found a male victim with his leg pinned between the grates of the solid steel cover, while trying to rescue an animal hit by a car. Crews decided to use hydraulic extrication tools and use the spreader to apply force and create an opening for the victim to free themselves," the post read.

Once the man was rescued, firefighters helped the cat escape. Both the man and the cat left the scene safely.