Ohio Man Gets Stuck In Grate While Rescuing Cat

By Logan DeLoye

September 13, 2022

Photo: Fayette Township Fire Department

The Fayette Township Fire Department came to the rescue of a man who got stuck in a drain while trying to rescue an animal. According to UPI, a cat was hit by a car and found its way into a nearby storm drain. The man saw the incident occur and went into the storm drain to rescue the cat.

Mid-rescue, the man found himself unable to reach the cat and unable to exit the storm drain with his leg caught between the bars of the steel cover. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to help free the victim. The Fayette Township Fire Department took to Facebook to update community members of the incident and to share photos.

"Earlier this evening Rescue 1 and Engine 5 responded for a victim trapped in a storm drain along US 52 at the CR-120 intersection. Crews arriving on scene found a male victim with his leg pinned between the grates of the solid steel cover, while trying to rescue an animal hit by a car. Crews decided to use hydraulic extrication tools and use the spreader to apply force and create an opening for the victim to free themselves," the post read.

Once the man was rescued, firefighters helped the cat escape. Both the man and the cat left the scene safely.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.