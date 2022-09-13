See Backstreet Boys Adorably Pose With Puppies Up For Adoption In Nashville

The Backstreet Boys took time away from their busy tour schedule to hang out with some puppies during a recent stop in Nashville.

AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson met with the Nashville Humane Association while in town for their DNA World Tour last week, hanging out with some of the cutest new members of the organization, a litter of 9-10 week old shepherd mix puppies all named after each of the Backstreet Boys. A sixth little pup, named Millennium after the band's hit 1999 album of the same name, rounded out the litter, per People.

Each of the members posed for adorable photos with the pups, which the humane society shared on its Facebook page alongside a witty take on the band's 1997 mega-hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

"As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved," the shelter wrote.