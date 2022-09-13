See Backstreet Boys Adorably Pose With Puppies Up For Adoption In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
September 13, 2022
The Backstreet Boys took time away from their busy tour schedule to hang out with some puppies during a recent stop in Nashville.
AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson met with the Nashville Humane Association while in town for their DNA World Tour last week, hanging out with some of the cutest new members of the organization, a litter of 9-10 week old shepherd mix puppies all named after each of the Backstreet Boys. A sixth little pup, named Millennium after the band's hit 1999 album of the same name, rounded out the litter, per People.
Each of the members posed for adorable photos with the pups, which the humane society shared on its Facebook page alongside a witty take on the band's 1997 mega-hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."
"As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved," the shelter wrote.
Everybody Yeah Rock your puppy Yeah Everybody Rock your namesakes right Cause its Backstreet's pups, alright! That’s...Posted by Nashville Humane Association on Monday, September 12, 2022
The post continued, "Now it's time to quit playing games with these puppers hearts and show them the meaning of NOT being lonely ... If there was ever a moment to have 6 degrees of separation (plus unconditional love) from a Backstreet Boy... Now is your chance! And we're all sure you want it that way. Cause all of these pups promise that they'll never break your heart."
Most of the puppies, with the exception of AJ and Howie, are up for adoption starting Tuesday (September 13). The final two are expected to become available next week.
Learn more about pet adoptions at the Nashville Human Association's website.