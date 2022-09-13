String Of Lights Spotted Over Texas And You Can See Them Again

By Ginny Reese

September 13, 2022

There was a string of lights spotted in the sky over Texas on Monday night, leaving some residents in the area baffled as to what they might have seen.

What could the lights have been? Were they aliens? Not this time.

KXAN reported that they were part of the Starlink satellite chain.

So what are the Starlink satellites?

Starlink is SpaceX's internet satellites that deliver fast internet service to locations where other internet services can't reach or are unreliable.

Starlink has launched 3,347 satellites so far, according to the website Starwalk.

If you want to get in on the action and see the lights for yourself, click here for other viewing times. You can also check out the website created by James Darpinian, a graphics and computer vision engineer with Google. Click here to see Darpinian's Starlink tracking website.

