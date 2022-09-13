Texas Universities Named Among Best Colleges In America

It's college application season and with big decisions right around the corner, U.S. News & World Report revealed its "Best Colleges" list for 2022-23. A chunk of those universities are right here in Texas.

Here's what U.S. News said about its Texas rankings:

"Many of the colleges and universities in Texas are located in the cities of Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, El Paso, Corpus Christi and the state capital – Austin. Two of the state's publicly funded universities – the University of Texas—Austin and its former rival Texas A&M University—College Station – are among the largest universities in the country, with each enrolling about 40,000 undergraduate students. In addition to large research universities, Texas is home to many midsize colleges, small liberal arts schools and several notable private colleges and universities."

Here's a look at the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Lone Star State:

Rice University, Houston (#15 nationwide) University of Texas at Austin, Austin (#38 nationwide) Texas A&M University, College Station (#67 nationwide) Southern Methodist University, Dallas (#72 nationwide) Baylor University, Waco (#77 nationwide) Texas Christian University, Fort Worth (#89 nationwide) University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson (#151 nationwide) University of Houston, Houston (#182 nationwide) Texas Tech University, Lubbock (#219 nationwide) Abilene Christian University (#250 nationwide)

Check out the full report.