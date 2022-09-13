The 1975's Matty Healy Clarifies Why He Declined To Tour With Ed Sheeran

By Katrina Nattress

September 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Matty Healy doesn't want any beef with Ed Sheeran. The 1975 singer recently revealed in an interview with The New York Times that he was offered — and declined — an "insane" amount of money to open for the pop star on a stadium tour.

"I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would’ve made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life,” he said in the interview.

Though he didn't initially name Sheeran, the interviewer asked if that was who he was referring to. “Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want," Healy said. "Think about the money you think I’m getting offered – it’s not just offered, it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows – and then just triple it. It’s insane.”

“The thing that’s stopped me just doing that is because – I don’t care. It’s not worth it," he added. "Not because I don’t like Ed Sheeran. I think he’s, in a lot of ways, a genius, and he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that’s the kind of stuff I think about.”

After the interview was published, Healy clarified his comments on Twitter. “Just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn’t decline sharing a stage with him I just wanted to do our own shows instead and he’s always been so nice to me personally and publicaly [sic] so don’t start a twitter thing for fun,” he wrote.

See the tweet below.

The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language, on October 14. A few weeks later, they head out on a North American tour.

The 1975Ed Sheeran
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.