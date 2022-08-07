The 1975 Collaborator Warns Fans Aren't Ready For 'Awesome' New Album
By Katrina Nattress
August 7, 2022
The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth album Being Funny In a Foreign Language in just a couple months, and one of their collaborators is already hyping it up.
Beabadoobee, who's worked with singer Matty Healy on her own music, divulged that she's listened to a lot of the album already, and it's "awesome."
“I’ve heard a few songs off of it – [Healy]’s [been] sending me one like every day; it’s sick,” she told NME. “And it’s f**king awesome. No one’s f**king ready.”
The 1975 have shared two songs off the albums already — "Part Of The Band" and "Happiness" — and announced a tour. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release. See a full list of tour dates below.
The 1975 North American Tour Dates
11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center