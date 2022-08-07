The 1975 Collaborator Warns Fans Aren't Ready For 'Awesome' New Album

The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth album Being Funny In a Foreign Language in just a couple months, and one of their collaborators is already hyping it up.

Beabadoobee, who's worked with singer Matty Healy on her own music, divulged that she's listened to a lot of the album already, and it's "awesome."

“I’ve heard a few songs off of it – [Healy]’s [been] sending me one like every day; it’s sick,” she told NME. “And it’s f**king awesome. No one’s f**king ready.”

The 1975 have shared two songs off the albums already — "Part Of The Band" and "Happiness" — and announced a tour. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release. See a full list of tour dates below.

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center