The 1975 Collaborator Warns Fans Aren't Ready For 'Awesome' New Album

By Katrina Nattress

August 7, 2022

Reading Festival 2019 - Day One
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth album Being Funny In a Foreign Language in just a couple months, and one of their collaborators is already hyping it up.

Beabadoobee, who's worked with singer Matty Healy on her own music, divulged that she's listened to a lot of the album already, and it's "awesome."

“I’ve heard a few songs off of it – [Healy]’s [been] sending me one like every day; it’s sick,” she told NME. “And it’s f**king awesome. No one’s f**king ready.”

The 1975 have shared two songs off the albums already — "Part Of The Band" and "Happiness" — and announced a tour. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is slated for an October 14 release. See a full list of tour dates below.

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.