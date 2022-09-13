This Is California's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Many locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of California can be found in Wheatland at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Just 45 minutes north of Sacramento, Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland claims to be the largest pumpkin farm in the world and since there’s no charge for admission, it’s one of the best free tourist attractions in the area (although you’ll have to buy tickets for enhanced attractions like the zipline and corn maze). On select dates, there are even evening activities including movie nights and firework displays."