This Is Nebraska's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Nebraska can be found in Blair at the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"This family-run pumpkin patch Skinny Bones has everything you could possibly want in an activity-packed, family-friendly pumpkin patch: Tower slides, Nerf gun “war zone,” cute farm animals in a petting zoo, a corn pool to wade and “splash” in, and even reservable bonfire areas."