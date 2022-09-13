Tom Brady Shuts Down 'Masked Singer' Rumor

Tom Brady has once again denied rumors that he appeared on a taping of The Masked Singer during his time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

"I don't know where they get all these things," Brady told Let's Go! podcast co-host Jim Gray on Monday (September 12). "They've got to talk about something, it wasn't me. I wasn't masked and I'm not a singer so that wouldn't really fit my profile.

"I'm basically only good at one thing, which is throwing passes, other than that I'm basically worthless."

A recently leaked clip from the upcoming season of The Masked Singer has reignited rumors of Brady's participation on the celebrity singing competition during his more than 10-day absence from the Buccaneers.