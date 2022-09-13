Twenty One Pilots Reveal 'True Story' Of How They Really Met

Twenty One Pilots have been taking the world by storm over the years with bandmates and best friends Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun at the helm. With such a storied history, you start to wonder how they met and formed one of the biggest bands around. At a recent concert, they shared "the true story of how we met," sharing the truth in a video on the band's Instagram page.

While giving a shoutout to the security team at the show, Joseph told the audience about how he once worked security at a music venue, which is where he hilariously met Dun.

"Little fun fact, I actually used to work at a music venue as security," he said. "I remember I kicked a few people out for underage drinking. I couldn't escort them out myself, I wasn't large enough. So I found a couple of larger security guys who worked with me, I said, 'That guy right there, he needs to go.'

What followed next was a story fit for a fairytale ending ... almost.

"They picked him up and his shoe fell off in the process," Joseph continued. "And what I did is I took his shoe and as he was laying on the ground outside. I threw the shoe at him and I said, 'And stay out!'"

And who did "that guy" end up being? Dun, of course. The drummer chimed in to tell fans, "I never came back."