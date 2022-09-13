Twiter Trolls Cleveland Browns' New Midfield Logo
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2022
The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new midfield logo ahead of their home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium and opposing fans had plenty to say about it.
The character "Brownie the Elf" is featured on the 50-yard line holding a football with its hand out ready to lay down a stiff arm.
The "running brownie" image, which was initially the franchise's logo in 1946, was selected over three other fan designs to be the team's first midfield logo used since 2016 in a recent fan vote.
"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," Browns executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said Tuesday (September 13) via ClevelandBrowns.com. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times --- undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."
the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022
That optimism wasn't exactly shared by other NFL fan bases, who provided numerous jokes, which included many comparing the cartoon mascot unfavorably to the Keebler elf, as well as the decision to go with the elf over its other mascot, a dog, on Twitter.
Brownie the elf. Kind of creepy pic.twitter.com/71PUi4a25t— Big Cat (2-0 in my last 2) (@BarstoolBigCat) September 13, 2022
The Keebler Elf > Brownie the Elf pic.twitter.com/iVeMfKbBjp— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 13, 2022
Browns marketing: how can we get people to talk about something else— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 13, 2022
Grounds crew: say no more https://t.co/SGFuK481HP
the Browns have two mascots.— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 13, 2022
One is an adorable mastiff!!! Big dog! Good dog!
One is an uncanny horror from another realm who will inhabit your nightmares
Guess which one they chose to put on the field! https://t.co/dYffu7pGM6
Keebler— Luke Toussaint (@Himomcws) September 13, 2022
Terrible logo.— Joshua Wheeler (@joshuacwheeler) September 13, 2022
Elmer Fudd— Ralph Vader (@RalphieBoyz) September 13, 2022
Bears: we’re putting down new Tahoma 31— Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) September 13, 2022
Browns: we’re putting down the little heisman elf boy https://t.co/fbzrqMMPYF
I’ll see your Commanders and raise you a weird elf mascot— Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) September 13, 2022
The Browns will host the New York Jets on Sunday (September 18).