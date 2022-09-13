Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America

It's that time of the year again! If you're thinking about going back to school or sending your kids off to college, U.S. News and Report unveiled its 2022-2023 list of the best national universities in America. Researchers ranked over 1,500 universities using 17 measures of academic quality, and two Washington universities broke into the Top 100.

The University of Washington in Seattle was the highest-ranking Washington university, tying at No. 55 with the University of Miami. Founded in 1861, UW boasts an undergraduate enrollment of 36,206 as of fall 2021.

Gonzaga University in Spokane ranked at No. 83, the second Washington institution on the list.

These are the Top 20 colleges in the country:

Princeton University (New Jersey) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Massachusetts) Harvard University (Massachusetts) Stanford University (California) Yale University (Connecticut) University of Chicago (Illinois) TIED: Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) and University of Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania) N/A California Institute of Technology (California) TIED: Duke University (North Carolina) and Northwestern University (Illinois) N/A Dartmouth College (New Hampshire) TIED: Brown University (Rhode Island) and Vanderbilt University (Tennessee) N/A TIED: Rice University (Texas) and Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) N/A Cornell University (New York) TIED: Columbia University (New York) and University of Notre Dame (Indiana) N/A TIED: University of California, Berkley and University of California, Los Angeles (both California)

Check out U.S. News' full report.