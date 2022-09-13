Watch Billie Joe Armstrong Cry In 'Craziest' Green Day Show Footage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2022
Green Day has already talked about just how incredible and moving their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer was, but that was before they embarked on their South American leg.
Thankfully, the band shared official footage from one of their shows in Argentina so fans who weren't there could see how hard the crowd of 50,000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Vélez Sarsfield went. As they jump and yell in unison, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is visibly shocked. Grabbing the mic he tells the crowd that this is "the craziest show," with his voice going in and out because the crowd is so loud. "You're f---ing making me cry," he says before launching into a blistering performance of "Jesus of Suburbia."
Back in May, Billie talked with Kerrang to talk about the "unbelievable" US leg of the Hella Mega Tour which had just wrapped up at the time. “The crowd looked like this giant flock of birds freaking out,” he told Kerrang! “Coming offstage, afterward, no-one could believe what was happening with this shared experience for all of us. And it was like that every single night. People were just grateful to be alive, to be around people again. It was awesome. We wanted to make it a special tour back in 2019, but when it ended up [happening] it was an unbelievable experience.”