Watch Billie Joe Armstrong Cry In 'Craziest' Green Day Show Footage

Green Day has already talked about just how incredible and moving their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer was, but that was before they embarked on their South American leg.

Thankfully, the band shared official footage from one of their shows in Argentina so fans who weren't there could see how hard the crowd of 50,000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Vélez Sarsfield went. As they jump and yell in unison, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is visibly shocked. Grabbing the mic he tells the crowd that this is "the craziest show," with his voice going in and out because the crowd is so loud. "You're f---ing making me cry," he says before launching into a blistering performance of "Jesus of Suburbia."