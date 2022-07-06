Billie Joe Armstrong Invites Lucky Fan On Stage To Rock Out With Green Day

A Green Day concertgoer got the ultimate fan experience during one of their recent tour stops in France. In a TikTok posted by the band, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited an audience member to get up on stage and rock out on guitar with the band. "Do you really know how to play," Armstrong asked the fan while thousands of people threw their arms in the air, trying to get his attention.

After making his way out of the crowd with help from event staff, the lucky fan hopped on stage and was greeted with a warm hug from the frontman. Armstrong also helped the fan put on the electric guitar and showed them a couple of driving chords. Once the fan had it down, he encouraged him to run down to the front of the stage and have his rockstar moment. The fan then ran around on stage and interacted with other members of the band including a cool moment with bassist Mike Dirnt. Green Day took to their official TikTok account to share the moment and show some words of support to the fan. "Get it boy!!"