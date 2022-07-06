Billie Joe Armstrong Invites Lucky Fan On Stage To Rock Out With Green Day
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 6, 2022
A Green Day concertgoer got the ultimate fan experience during one of their recent tour stops in France. In a TikTok posted by the band, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited an audience member to get up on stage and rock out on guitar with the band. "Do you really know how to play," Armstrong asked the fan while thousands of people threw their arms in the air, trying to get his attention.
After making his way out of the crowd with help from event staff, the lucky fan hopped on stage and was greeted with a warm hug from the frontman. Armstrong also helped the fan put on the electric guitar and showed them a couple of driving chords. Once the fan had it down, he encouraged him to run down to the front of the stage and have his rockstar moment. The fan then ran around on stage and interacted with other members of the band including a cool moment with bassist Mike Dirnt. Green Day took to their official TikTok account to share the moment and show some words of support to the fan. "Get it boy!!"
@greenday
Get it boy!! #greenday #livemusic #parisfrance 🇫🇷 last show of #hellamegatour #operationivy #knowledge♬ original sound - Green Day
The exciting moment bookended the band's legendary Hella Mega Tour. Green Day was joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer for a massive set of dates throughout the US and Europe. The tour was initially meant to run from March to August of 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After finishing the US leg of the tour earlier this year, Billie Joe Armstrong opened up about the unforgettable experience. “The crowd looked like this giant flock of birds freaking out,” Billie told Kerrang! “Coming offstage, afterwards, no-one could believe what was happening with this shared experience for all of us. And it was like that every single night. People were just grateful to be alive, to be around people again. It was awesome. We wanted to make it a special tour back in 2019, but when it ended up [happening] it was an unbelievable experience.”