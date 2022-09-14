Last year, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS had the opportunity to meet then-prince Charles, prince William, and Kate Middleton on the No Time to Die red carpet (the siblings were in attendance because they provided the film's theme song). In light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing last week, Eilish opened up about meeting the royal family during a recent interview in Australia (via Rolling Stone).

The singer recalled being "so worried" about learning all the proper etiquette before meeting the royals. “I was ready to curtsy. I was ready to not shake a hand. I was ready to not ask questions and not speak unless I was spoken to. And I was so worried about it,” she said.

All that stress turned out to be for nothing though, as Eilish noted how the royal family was shockingly friendly when they walked in. She explained that she and her brother were standing next to the movie's co-writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and asked if she “knew the protocols," noting that “you have to curtsy.”

“She was like, ‘No,’” Eilish said with a laugh. “And we were like, ‘Oh. Ok. Nobody prepped you on the protocol?’ And she said, ‘No are we supposed to do something specific?’ We just thought it this big thing with all these rules.”