Britney Spears has responded to the backlash she received from fans after she seemingly body-shamed Christina Aguilera's backup dancers. The post, which was shared on Monday, September 12th, also prompted Aguilera to unfollow the pop star on Instagram, according to PageSix.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” Britney wrote the following day. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

The singer went on to say that she never meant to "be critical of anybody" and saw her original post as "a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me.”