Britney Spears Responds To Christina Aguilera Unfollowing Her
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 14, 2022
Britney Spears has responded to the backlash she received from fans after she seemingly body-shamed Christina Aguilera's backup dancers. The post, which was shared on Monday, September 12th, also prompted Aguilera to unfollow the pop star on Instagram, according to PageSix.
“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” Britney wrote the following day. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
The singer went on to say that she never meant to "be critical of anybody" and saw her original post as "a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me.”
In a lengthy post on Monday, Britney mentioned, "If I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.” In the response, Britney went on to emphasize that she would "never intentionally body shame anybody” because she “[knows] what it feels like” to be judged for her physical appearance. “I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks,” she said.
The original post did focus more on her frustrations with her estranged family who she says "purposefully" stoked her insecurities by not giving her "a choice in the people who were on stage with me” during her nearly 14-year conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021.