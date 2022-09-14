Fat Joe Lands Deal For New TV Series Produced By Diddy & Lebron James

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at STARZ and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you DON’T know who I know!”



Fat Joe knows how to hold down hosting duties, especially on TV. After interviewing rappers on his show Coca Vision in 2018, the Terror Squad founder launched The Fat Joe Show on his Instagram page in 2020 and interviewed a handful of high-profile individuals from Dr. Anthony Fauci to Alicia Keys. Recently, he joined forces with his friend Remy Ma to host The Wendy Williams Show. He's also set to host the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in October.



“I’m excited to partner with STARZ and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television,” Diddy said about the new show. “Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”



There's no confirmation on when the pilot will air just yet. Look out for more details coming soon.