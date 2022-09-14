Goat Named Billy 'In Custody' For Property Damage, Peed On Arizona Deputy

A goat was getting a little rowdy in one Arizona neighborhood. AZ Family reported that Maricopa County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Tonopah where a goat was terrorizing residents.

The goat, named Billy, was damaging a garage door and an electrical car. He even chased someone around a car!

The deputies were able to get Billy under control until he peed on one of them. He was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control the next day.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"Meet Billy, he's a goat. A few days ago, Billy terrorized some residents in Tonopah for a few hours, damaging their garage door, an electrical cord and chasing one of the residents around a car. Deputies from District 2 were able to take Billy into custody, at which point he assaulted one of our deputies by urinating on them. Special handcuffs were retrieved and Billy was restrained for Livestock Control to pick up the next morning. Billy was charged with trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.🐐"