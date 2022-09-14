Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage In Sweet Post

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple secretly wed in September 2018 and took to Instagram this week to look back on the special day.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey [Hailey Bieber]," Bieber wrote on the caption accompanied by a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them with an adorable puppy between them. "Thanks for making me better in every way."

Hailey took to her own Instagram account to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a beautiful photo from the actual wedding ceremony as well as a series of other selfies and candid shots.