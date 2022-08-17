Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Marriage To 'Best Friend' Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her marriage to "best friend" and husband Justin Bieber, four years after they first became engaged.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 25-year-old model said that no matter what roadblocks they may face together, from professional opportunities that separate them to medical emergencies that bring things to a halt, she will always find a home in the "Peaches" singer.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

The Rhode founder understands that marriage can be difficult; in fact, her husband previously opened up about how their initial union didn't "fix all [his] problems" after thinking it would "make him a better person." Despite this, the couple have managed to make their relationship work and will celebrate four years of marriage later this year.

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides," she said of why their marriage has lasted. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

She added that once they expand their family and start welcoming children into the mix, their whole family dynamic will change and require even more work. She said, "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

The pair already have experience dealing with uncontrollable personal circumstances, from her health scare earlier this year when she had a mini-stroke to her husband's recent Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis that forced him to postpone his tour after half of his face was paralyzed.