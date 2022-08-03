Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Selfie With Wife Hailey And Their Dog

By Sarah Tate

August 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber was all smiles while snapping a selfie with wife Hailey Bieber.

The "Peaches" singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (August 3) morning to share a sweet photo of "the Bieber family." Smiling into the camera, Bieber looks content as his wife, also with a big grin on her face, and their dog cuddle up beside him.

"GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," he captioned the post.

Apparently, he wasn't the only one enjoying the loved-up pic. Hailey shared her husband's post to her own Instagram Story on Wednesday for her followers to see, adding a heart hands emoji.

Bieber made his triumphant return to the stage earlier this week after taking nearly two months off amid his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition, which paralyzed half of his face, forced him to cancel the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour in June.

On Sunday (July 31), he performed for the first time since the diagnosis at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He shared some behind-the-scenes video of the other performers hyping him up before they made their way to the stage, where Hailey captured footage of her own, sharing it to Instagram to say, "One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down."

Justin Bieber
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.