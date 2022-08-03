Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Selfie With Wife Hailey And Their Dog
By Sarah Tate
Justin Bieber was all smiles while snapping a selfie with wife Hailey Bieber.
The "Peaches" singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (August 3) morning to share a sweet photo of "the Bieber family." Smiling into the camera, Bieber looks content as his wife, also with a big grin on her face, and their dog cuddle up beside him.
"GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," he captioned the post.
Apparently, he wasn't the only one enjoying the loved-up pic. Hailey shared her husband's post to her own Instagram Story on Wednesday for her followers to see, adding a heart hands emoji.
Bieber made his triumphant return to the stage earlier this week after taking nearly two months off amid his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition, which paralyzed half of his face, forced him to cancel the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour in June.
On Sunday (July 31), he performed for the first time since the diagnosis at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He shared some behind-the-scenes video of the other performers hyping him up before they made their way to the stage, where Hailey captured footage of her own, sharing it to Instagram to say, "One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down."