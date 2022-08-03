Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Selfie With Wife Hailey And Their Dog

Justin Bieber was all smiles while snapping a selfie with wife Hailey Bieber.

The "Peaches" singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (August 3) morning to share a sweet photo of "the Bieber family." Smiling into the camera, Bieber looks content as his wife, also with a big grin on her face, and their dog cuddle up beside him.

"GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," he captioned the post.

Apparently, he wasn't the only one enjoying the loved-up pic. Hailey shared her husband's post to her own Instagram Story on Wednesday for her followers to see, adding a heart hands emoji.