Lucky Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Lottery Prize

One lucky Texas resident can now say they're a millionaire after claiming a lottery prize!

The Hereford resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket game, according to the Texas Lottery. The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Stripes at 2901 N. 1st St. in Hereford.

It was the first of eight top prizes in the $1,000,000 Crossword game.

In more Texas lottery news, two more residents claimed winning lottery tickets this week. An Austin resident claimed a winning Casino Millions ticket worth $5 million while a Waxahachie claimed a jackpot prize worth $1 million in the Texas Two Step game. Last week, a resident from Fort Worth claimed a $3 million Mega Millions prize in the Mega Millions and a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. Furthermore, two jackpot-winning tickets for September 5's Two Step drawing were sold this week in San Antonio and Robstown. The prizes were worth $200,000, and the two winners will reportedly share the big prize.