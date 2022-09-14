Massive 400-Pound Alligator Seen Wandering In Texas Neighborhood
By Ginny Reese
September 14, 2022
A massive alligator was seen taking a leisurely stroll through a Texas neighborhood. Fox News reported that emergency personnel and wildlife services were called to detain the animal. When wildlife services arrived, they found a 400-pound, 11-foot alligator strolling in the grass near a road in Katy.
Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvel told the Houston Chronicle, "This morning around 7:40 a.m. dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou. He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary in El Campo."
Check out a video of the massive gator strolling through the neighborhood below:
Nice weather for a walk! This morning in Grand Lakes along Peek Rd at Buffalo Bayou. pic.twitter.com/O5TzGSdqiN— Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) September 12, 2022
The animal was wrangled and removed from the neighborhood. Check out photos of the removal below:
We checked with your wife, Deputy Onda. She said you can’t keep it! pic.twitter.com/xTfFM75ZkF— Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) September 12, 2022
Update: He’s a little embarrassed with all the attention out here! He has been safely caught and is being relocated. https://t.co/EPDwz7X3aV pic.twitter.com/p0Mn6ASKZR— Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) September 12, 2022