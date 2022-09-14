Missing Texas Toddler May Have Been Seen 51 Years Later

A Texas toddler who went missing in the 70s may have been spotted over 50 years later.

KXAN reported that the 21-month-old toddler, named Melissa Highsmith, was believed to be taken by her babysitter in 1971. Melissa's mother placed an ad in a newspaper looking for someone to care for the child. When the child was in the care of her mother's roommate, someone picked up the child. According to the roommate, the woman "seemed nice" and was "dressed to impress, wearing white gloves."

Now 51 years later, a person in Charleston, South Carolina claims to have seen her 1,000 miles from where she was taken.

According to the anonymous tip, the person resembles an age-progression photo that was released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jeff Highsmith, Melissa's brother, told NewsNation about when he heard the news. He said, "We believe she's still alive. And obviously, somebody else does too in South Carolina."

Jeff and his wife Rachel have been searching for Melissa via podcasts and TV interviews, and they're hopeful that people will share any coverage relating to her case.