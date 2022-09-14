Missouri Woman's $1 Million Lottery Ticket Nearly Ended Up In The Dump

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 14, 2022

Hand holding garbage in plastic bag
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri woman's $1 million winning lottery ticket nearly ended up in the dump, according to Missouri Lottery Officials.

The player was mere minutes away from throwing away the “Millionaire Blowout” Scratcher ticket that had been sitting in her car for two days when she decided to double check it. She didn't think the ticket was a winner when she first scratched the ticket off. “I stopped at the gas station to check my ticket, just to make sure I wasn’t throwing away any winners,” she said. “I scanned the ticket, and it said I won $1 million, visit the Lottery office.” 

She couldn't believe her eyes once she saw the message telling her she had won. Still in shock and disbelief, she scanned the ticket a few more times. “I thought maybe it was wrong, but it kept saying I was a winner,” she said. “I won $1 million!” 

The woman purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 6197 Lemay Road in St. Louis. The “Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game with prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. The game currently has $228 million remaining in unclaimed prizes — Including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional $1 million prizes.

