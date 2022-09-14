September 14 In Hip-Hop History: Nasir 'Nas' Jones Is Born

In 1994, Nas released his debut album Illmatic. The 10-track album features production from a slew of talented beatmakers like Pete Rock, Q-Tip, LES and DJ Premier along with assistance from his father Olu and AZ on "Life's A B***h." Not only was it viewed as the best rap album of the year, but its forever known as one of the most influential projects in Hip-hop history. Each song is considered a classic from "It Ain't Hard To Tell," to "N.Y. State of Mind."



Two years later, Nas followed up with It Was Written. Shortly after his second album's release, Nas' manager Steve Stoute, producers Dr. Dre and Trackmasters recruited Nas to join The Firm with AZ, Foxy Brown and Cormega. The group dropped its debut The Album in 1997, however, they disbanded after two years.

