This Arizona City Is Raising Its Minimum Wage

By Ginny Reese

September 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona City is planning to raise the minimum wage starting on January 1st. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Flagstaff will increase its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour, which is a raise of $1.30.

In 2016, voters passed a minimum wage act that stipulated the city's minimum wage would be increase annually by the increase in cost of living beginning in 2023.

According to Flagstaff officials, the minimum wage increase applies to all employees who work at least 25 hours within the city's limits in a single calendar year. Flagstaff City Government wrote on Facebook:

"The Flagstaff minimum wage will increase to $16.80 per hour for untipped workers and $14.80 per hour for tipped workers beginning on January 1, 2023. 
Per the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act – as passed as a citizen’s initiative in 2016 – the minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff shall increase proportional to the increase of the consumer price index as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year and shall be rounded to the nearest $0.05."

