This Is North Carolina's Best Sports Bar

With both college football and NFL starting back up, as well as MLS soccer wrapping up and NHL preparing to hit the ice for the upcoming season, there are plenty of games to keep up with and what better spot to catch your favorite team that at a sports bar?

Using reviews, recommendations, awards and word of mouth, Mashed searched the country to find the best sports bar in each state, from longtime favorites to bars owned by former sports stars.

So what is North Carolina's best sports bar?

Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

With several locations around North Carolina, you're never too far from the best sports bar in the state. According to its website, Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse aims to "create non-pretentious menu items and offer superb beer selections that can't be found just anywhere."

Find your nearest location by checking out Duckworth's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"For North Carolina-based sports fans who are also craft beer enthusiasts, you can't do better than Duckworth's, which boasts anywhere between 80 to 150 craft beers on tap at any of its five locations. Duckworth's is also prepared to welcome sports fans inside its tavern-style walls with major sports packages on DirecTV in high definition. The menu is sure to please Philly Cheesesteak fans who crave creative spins on the age-old classic. If you want a break from shouting sports fans, however, head downstairs to The Cellar, a speakeasy-style gastropub, where you can grab craft cocktails."

