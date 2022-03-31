This Is The Best Bar In North Carolina

North Carolina has no shortage of busy bars, cozy pubs and hidden speakeasies, so there are plenty of options for your next night out. But with so many choices, how do you know where to start?

Mashed recently compiled a list of the best bar in each state, from cash only dives to carefully crafted cocktails enjoyed with rooftop views. According to the site:

"Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest."

So which North Carolina bar was named the best in the state?

Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Located in Charlotte, the Thirsty Beaver Saloon is a hidden gem that has been a favorite for locals and visitors alike. Even The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has stopped by to see what the beloved dive has to offer.

The Thirsty Beaver Saloon is located at 1225 Central Avenue in Charlotte.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bar in North Carolina:

"You'll feel pretty thirsty once you get over the initial shock of pulling up to Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood. The entryway to the standalone dive looks welcoming, while the towering apartment complex surrounding it? Not so much. Inside you can drink cold, cheap beer by the light of the neon signs, which adorn the short walls along with bras and old country-music memorabilia. You're also welcome to play darts and pump some coin into the jukebox."

