This Is Tennessee's Best Sports Bar

With both college football and NFL starting back up, as well as MLS soccer wrapping up and NHL preparing to hit the ice for the upcoming season, there are plenty of games to keep up with and what better spot to catch your favorite team that at a sports bar?

Using reviews, recommendations, awards and word of mouth, Mashed searched the country to find the best sports bar in each state, from longtime favorites to bars owned by former sports stars.

So what is Tennessee's best sports bar?

Third and Home

Located in Nashville, the multi-level Third and Home bar is situated right by First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, making this the perfect spot for baseball lovers thanks to its spacious outdoor patio overlooking the field. If baseball isn't your thing, however, the bar has dozens of TVs inside that broadcast the major games in other sports as well.

Third and Home is located at 919 3rd Avenue North in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"This two-story sports bar in Nashville, Tennessee, has an airy outdoor patio that overlooks the third base line of First Horizon Park, literally providing one of the most gorgeous and sports-centric vistas there is. Its convenient location also makes Third and Home a perfect location for Minor League Baseball fans who want to watch the game without buying tickets. More than 28 flat screen TVs are spread throughout its 7,000-square-foot restaurant space and show all the major games. Flatbread sandwiches, nachos slathered in chili, and fish tacos are standouts on the menu of elevated stadium concessions. There's no doubt about it, Third and Home is the ideal venue to gather with friends and take in a game."

