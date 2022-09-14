This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Georgia

Food is a great representation of culture and history. Sit-down restaurants that serve traditional foods can tell you a lot about which crops are most popularly grown, and which ingredients are most commonly used to perfect dishes of various ethnicities that originated in your region. If anything, traditional restaurants can be used to associate each state with specific cuisine. For example, the South has always been known for soul food plates, while the Northeast is famous for seafood dishes.

According to a list complied by Reader's Digest, the most popular traditional restaurant in Georgia is Piassa Restaurant and Mart located in Atlanta.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the food served at Piassa Restaurant and Mart:

"Atlanta may be known as the home of civil rights leaders like the late John Lewis and musicians like Gladys Knight, but its Black history reaches well beyond the American South. In fact, the city has one of the nation’s largest Ethiopian populations, creating a diverse Southern diaspora within the traditional restaurant scene of Atlanta. From Ethiopian-inspired artwork to authentic dishes like kintot—a blend of lamb, goat, beef, onions, peppers and garlic served with injera for dipping—everything about Piassa Restaurant & Mart will make you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to Addis Ababa.